APD identifies woman who died in hit-and-run on Congress Avenue

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a woman Thursday who was hit by a car and died Sept. 19 in south Austin.

APD said Terryn Dee Strahan, 52, was walking south in the 5100 block of S. Congress Ave. when a driver of an unidentified vehicle going north hit her and then drove off near Williamson Creek and north of Stassney Lane. APD said the hit-and-run happened at 8:16 p.m.

APD said the driver of the vehicle didn’t call 911 or offer to help in any way before it left the scene. Strahan was taken to a hospital where she later died of her injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident should call APD’s Highway Investigation tip line at 512-974-8111.

APD said this is the city’s 83rd deadly traffic crash and 89 people have died on Austin’s roads. At this time in 2020, there were 62 deadly crashes with 67 deaths.

