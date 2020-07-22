APD identifies man shot, killed at southeast Austin apartment complex over stolen car

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police have identified the man killed in a shooting July 13 in a southeast Austin apartment complex.

James Anthony Walker, 38, was found by officers still breathing inside the complex at approximately 3 p.m. on 2400 Wickersham Lane, and had obvious trauma to his body, police said.

He was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas, but was pronounced dead less than an hour after officers arrived.

Investigators say there are multiple people who have a connection with the homicide, and they believe it stems from Walker’s car that was stolen three days earlier.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

If anyone has information about the incident, they should call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or use the Crime Stoppers smartphone app.