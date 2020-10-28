LIVE: APD finds body on South First Street, unknown if death is suspicious

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating an area of south Austin after they found a body Wednesday morning.

APD said officers found the body in the 2600 block of S. First Street, and the area near Paz Veterinary and Dave’s Ultimate Automotive is taped off.

APD said the call came in at 6:49 a.m., and homicide detectives are beginning their investigations. APD won’t know if the death is suspicious until detectives have more time to investigate.

A KXAN photographer is at the scene. We will have more information on the incident as it becomes available.