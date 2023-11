LEANDER, Texas (KXAN) — On Monday, the Austin Police Department confirmed a retired officer died in a crash that happened in Leander over the weekend.

The retired officer was identified as Ray Shillito, according to APD.

On Sunday, the Leander Police Department responded to the deadly crash, which previously was closed down the area of Ranch-to-Market 2243 to the 8700 block to Ridgmar Road.

Any further information on the crash will come from LPD.