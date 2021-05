Anissa Perez, 31, has been missing since Thursday and APD is “concerned about her immediate welfare.” (APD photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department’s missing persons unit needs help finding a 31-year-old woman last seen in south Austin.

APD said they are “concerned about her immediate welfare,” of Anissa Perez. She was reported missing Thursday morning and was last seen around 6 a.m. at 1221 Algarita Avenue, the address for the Cascade Apartments complex.

APD describes Perez as:

Hispanic woman

5’1″

130 pounds

Brown eyes

Blonde hair

If you see her, contact APD immediately by dialing 911.