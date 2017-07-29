APD begins phasing out Ford Explorer Police Interceptor units

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The city of Austin began phasing out its fleet of Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles Saturday morning.

The city announced on Friday that the Austin Police Department would stop using all of the units after dozens of reports of carbon monoxide leaking into passenger cabins and 20 officers tested positive for carbon monoxide.

To handle the shortage of vehicles, APD will use other types of patrol cars like Ford Crown Victoria models, and will begin using two-officer teams in each.

“The city is looking at all their options — whether that is buying different cars or leasing cars– doing whatever we need to do to get our fleet and our patrol officers back to the staffing that we would prefer,” said APD Assistant Chief Troy Gay.

At peak staffing, the department will need 206 cars, Chief Brian Manley said at Friday’s news conference.