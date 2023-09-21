AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department asked for help Thursday in its search for a man suspected of attacking a gas station cashier.

APD said the assault occurred Sept. 8 at 4:35 p.m. at a Valero gas station in the 11300 block of North Interstate 35 frontage road.

According to police, the suspect argued with the cashier and hit him with a beer can.

Police described the suspect as a 5’ 11” Black man between the ages of 30 to 40, weighing 200 lbs. with short black hair and a black beard. APD said he was last seen wearing a blue shirt, black Baltimore Ravens hat and blue jeans.

APD asked that anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through the Capital Area Crime Stoppers Program by visiting austincrimestoppers.org or calling (512) 472-8477. A reward of up to $1,000 may be available for any information that leads to an arrest.