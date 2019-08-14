APD asking for help locating missing 11-year-old boy

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating an 11-year-old who reportedly ran away from home.

According to APD, the initial investigation shows Jahaven Guidry, 11, ran away and could not be located during the search. Police are concerned for his safety due to his age.

The incident was reported to police at 6:19 p.m. August 13.

Jahaven Guidry is described as:

black male

5’2″

86 pounds

brown hair

black eyes

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911.