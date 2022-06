AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was reported dead Saturday afternoon after a shooting in the 7100 block of North I-35.

Officers with the Austin Police Department were on the scene responding.

APD said the scene is still active, and people should avoid the area.

APD said it will hold a briefing about the situation soon.

APD responds to shooting situation (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

APD responds to shooting situation (Mariano Garza/KXAN photo)

This is a developing situation. Check back with KXAN for updates.