AOC to host Austin rally with Greg Casar on Sunday

Greg Casar’s bid for Congress will receive support from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez at a rally in San Antonio on Feb. 12. (KXAN photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be in Austin on Sunday ahead of the early voting period.

Alongside Greg Casar, a Democratic candidate for Texas House District 35 and former Austin City Council member, she’ll host “Rally for Our Rights: The Power of Latino Organizing,” at Mohawk, located at 912 Red River St. Other Latino leaders and advocates will also attend.

The rally is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat who represents New York’s 14th District, will spend the weekend in Central Texas. On Saturday, she’ll be in San Antonio to support both Casar and Jessica Cisneros, who is running against Rep. Henry Cuellar for Texas’ 28th District.

That event is scheduled for noon at Paper Tiger, located at 2410 N. St Mary’s St. in San Antonio.