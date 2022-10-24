AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin woman accused of shooting and killing a professional cyclist, Moriah Wilson, in an East Austin home last May will appear in court for the second day of a pre-trial hearing that began last Wednesday.

Police said Kaitlin Armstrong, 34, shot Wilson in May and left the country shortly after the incident. Authorities spent 43 days searching for Armstrong, who they believed was connected to the deadly shooting.

Armstrong’s defense team filed a Frank’s Motion – a legal proceeding when a court is asked to determine whether a police officer or detective lied in pursuing an arrest warrant.

Last Wednesday, the defense team and Texas state attorneys cross-examined 2 detectives involved in Wilson’s murder investigation — Richard Spitler, the author of the arrest warrant affidavit and the lead homicide detective on Wilson’s murder case. Katy Conner, another homicide detective who assisted Spitler, was also questioned.

There will be one more witness called to testify this morning at 10 a.m.