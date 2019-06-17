Another chance Monday to donate to KXAN’s summer fan drive will add to $150K total

AUSTIN (KXAN) — KXAN is collecting fans and monetary donations again Monday to provide relief from the heat to Central Texans who don’t have air conditioning this summer. As of Monday evening, a total of $174,912 and 297 fans have been collected.

Friday’s Fans From Fans event at Shady Grove and High 5 brought in 240 fans and more than $150,000 in donations from people in the community. The amount will help buy thousands more fans. Each one represents a person or family in central Texas who will benefit from a little breeze as the summer heats up.

Monday, the KXAN crew and other volunteers will be distributing those fans. It’s also another chance to donate to the fan drive. From 3-7 p.m. at High 5 in Lakeway, donate a fan or money and receive a $5 gift card to High 5.



KXAN teams up with Family Eldercare for the Summer Fan Drive every year. In 100-degree heat, a box fan can lower a person’s body temperature by 8-9 degrees, a potentially life-saving difference.

With the area’s growing senior population, the need continues to grow for alternative to expensive air conditioning, and volunteers are stepping up to meet it.

The Summer Fan Drive runs through the end of August, and it’s never too late to donate. Find out how you can donate here.

“That’s a very dangerous situation to put our seniors in,” said Maureen McKeon, a member of the charity committee at the High Road on Dawson, a philanthropic association that’s been part of the drive for years. “I think that this is a really important fan drive for Austin, and we really love doing it every year.”