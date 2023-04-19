ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — On Wednesday, another bomb threat was reported at a residence in Round Round, which is the same residence as Tuesday’s bomb threat, the Round Police Police Department said on Twitter.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., RRPD said officers were responding to the residence. On Tuesday, officers responded to the same residence at approximately 8:30 p.m., the tweet said.

Furthermore, RRPD said Tuesday’s incident turned out to be a hoax.

However, for the safety of everyone involved, officers treat every threat as credible until proven otherwise.

The Austin Police bomb squad also assisted RRPD Wednesday, the tweet said.

Nearby residences were evacuated as a precaution.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.