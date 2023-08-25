The Salvation Army’s Rathgeber Center for families in Austin. (KXAN Photo/ Candy Rodriguez).

AUSTIN (KXAN) – The Salvation Army said Thursday its recent fundraiser, the Annual Day of Giving, exceeded its $850,000 goal.

According to the Salvation Army, Wednesday’s fundraiser supports two family shelters, The Austin Shelter for Women and Children and The Rathgeber Center for Families. Both shelters are at capacity each night, according to the army, and have an extensive waitlist.

93% of those sheltered in these facilities are women and children, according to a statement.

According to the army, all funds received will support families experiencing homelessness by providing shelter, warm meals and the critical resources they need to regain self-sufficiency.

The Salvation Army is still accepting online donations.