HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — More and more students are expected to enroll in Hays Consolidated Independent School District in the next decade.

According to a demographic study, the district could more than double its student body by 2033.

“We’re at 23,000 right now. In 2033, we’re supposed to be at 45,000,” said Hays CISD Superintendent Dr. Eric Wright.

There was an agenda item listed for Tuesday’s school board meeting to go over the Population and Survey Analysis (PASA).

“Current PASA services include geocoding all students, projecting student population, providing grade-level projects, and providing a long-range plan,” the agenda items aid. “In completing their work, they commit to spending an extensive amount of time in the District gathering information in person. Population and Survey Analysts (PASA), previously worked with Hays CISD in the early 2000’s.”

Three scenarios of growth

The analysis listed three growth scenarios for the district by 2033:

Low growth: 40,505 students

Moderate growth: 45,423 students

High growth: 48,150 students

In a low growth scenario, the report said there would have to be slower kindergarten growth, increased interest rates and two or three larger charter schools opened in or near Hays CISD in the short term.

According to the analysis, a moderate growth scenario would include:

Kindergarten enrollment increasing to over 2,900 by 2033

Mortgage rates not rising over 8.5%

All planned developments moving forward as expected

The final growth scenario looked at the highest growth. A high growth scenario would include:

Interest rates stabilizing or decreasing

No major charters opening in the next seven years

Camino Real or a large ranch along the Blanco River developing in the short-term

Wright said the district typically focuses on the moderate growth option.

“It looks like our community is going to continue to be fast growth but even at a more drastic pace than what we thought,” the superintendent said.

Additional schools needed

According to the report, the district will need seven additional schools to keep up.

“The next 10 years, it looks like we’ll have probably eight middle schools total and probably around five to six high schools at that time,” Wright said.

With the growth, can come growing pains.

Over the past year, KXAN reported parents’ concerns about overcrowding and schools being forced to implement portable buildings.

Wright said this analysis helps them address those issues by better planning for the future.

“Set the tone for what our building projects will look like,” Wright said. “That way we won’t have to bring in portable buildings and that way our kids and community will be comfortable.”

The superintendent said the district’s next bond will likely be in May 2025.

He said at that time, they’ll use this information to identify the hotspots and growth areas where more schools are needed.

Projected new housing

The analysis also broke down projected new housing for the next decade in the district’s area.

It listed a total of 63,452 projected new housing units.

39,575 units are expected to be single family and 20,162 are expected to be multi-family, according to the report.