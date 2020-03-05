Amplify Austin raises donations for 24 hours, benefits 750 nonprofits in Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thursday evening marks the beginning of Amplify Austin — a 24-hour fundraising operation to raise $12 million for 750 Central Texas nonprofits.

The I Live Here, I Give Here annual fundraiser aims to give donors the opportunity to boost their donations through matching gifts.

Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin is one of the hundreds of nonprofits that hopes to raise money.

“Last year we raised about $26,000,” Kim Updegrove, the milk bank’s executive director said. “We’ve upped the ante a little bit, we are increasing our charitable care program just based on the need so we have set a goal of $40,000. I think the babies who are in need of care deserve that and I think Austin is going to answer that call.”

Anderson Foundation has agreed to match up to $10,000.

For 21 years, the Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin has provided more than 5 million ounces of milk to thousands of babies.

“We have a mission to save babies’ lives by providing pasteurized donor human milk to babies who are fragile, born too early, too small or too sick,” Updegrove said.

The bank collects milk donations from new mothers, and uses monetary donations to screen, test, process and distribute milk to babies in need.

“We do see a spike in the need for charitable care as more people are uninsured or insurance companies pull back on what they cover,” Updegrove explained.

There are about 1,000 babies in Travis County who depend on the milk bank each year.

“That number fluctuates a little bit with the breastfeeding rate and the birth rate but there are 14,000 babies born in Travis County alone, and a significant portion of them will spend some time in the neonatal intensive care unit,” Updegrove said.

About half of the 800,000 ounces of milk the bank provides will go to Central Texas hospitals. That’s why the bank’s executive director Kim Updegrove says every donation makes a difference.

“Even as little as five dollars, give, because five is going to provide a full ounce of milk and that ounce of milk might be all that preterm baby needs for 24 hours,” she said.

I was asked in my ‘darkest moment’ if I would consider becoming a milk donor

Ragsdale pregnant with Ewan in 2014. (Randi Ragsdale photo)

When Randi Ragsdale found out she would be a mother for a second time, she was ecstatic.

The joy surrounding her soon-to-be new baby would soon fade.

Ragsdale’s son died during birth due to a complication: umbilical cord prolapse.

This happens during delivery when the umbilical cord exits the cervix before the baby, cutting off a baby’s circulation.

“My midwife came and asked me in my darkest moment if I would consider being a milk donor,” Ragsdale explained. “And my first question was, ‘What is a milk donor?'”

She connected with Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin. Through this process, Ragsdale was able to provide 2,200 ounces or 16 gallons of milk for babies in need.

“It really was a family effort,” she said. “My husband helped us pack and store all of our milk. My daughter made sure I was well hydrated. We would stay up late cleaning pumping equipment.”



Donations from her second son and her daughter, Ruby, helps sort milk bottles at the bank. (Source: Randi Ragsdale)

It was a process that helped the Ragsdale family grieve the loss of their son while knowing they were giving the gift of life.

“Nobody expects to be a bereaved donor,” she said. “Your body doesn’t know that you’ve lost your baby and it still continues to produce milk and you have all this extra milk so rather than throw it out or suppress it I choose to continue pumping, to continue producing milk so that I could provide this gift because once it’s gone, it’s gone. So it truly is liquid gold.”

Every year on Ewan birthday (June 30), the Ragsdale family spends their day at Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin donating their time to help babies in need. (Source: Randi Ragsdale)

Nonprofits such as Mothers’ Milk Bank at Austin rely on charitable funding as well as those special donations.

The 24 hours of Amplify Austin kicks off Thursday starting at 6 p.m., and some companies are pitching in to match donations.

Those interested in donating can give now. At present, I Live Here, I Give Here is taking in early donations.