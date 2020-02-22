Amid early voting, House District 45 candidates field questions

BUDA, Texas (KXAN) — After four days of early voting, there are some questions about a candidate in the race for Texas House District 45.

Incumbent Democrat Erin Zwiener faces a democratic challenger, Liliana Posada.

Three Republicans are also eyeing Zweiner’s seat: Carrie Isaac, Austin Talley and Kent “Bud” Wymore.

Two candidates talked policy at a forum in Buda this week, one no-show is responding to questions today.

Carrie Isaac posted a statement to her official campaign Facebook page about “fake news.”

She was responding to a newspaper report raising questions about her non-profit for veterans called the Digital Education and Work Initiative of Texas.

The report said very little of its funding has actually gone to veterans.

Isaac’s Facebook post says the claims are “frivolous false accusations.”

Her opponents answered their own questions from voters last night about affordable housing education funding, immigration and gun safety.

The forum was hosted by a branch of a non-partisan group called Central Texas Interfaith.

“Would you write or support legislation that would revoke all of SB-4?” asked one voter, Juan Zea.

SB-4 was signed into law back in 2017, banning sanctuary cities and allowing law enforcement to question people’s immigration status.

Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood, narrowly beat her Republican opponent Ken Strange in 2018. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

Zwiener and Wymore split along party lines.

“We can’t tie the hands of law enforcement,” Wymore said.

“I would absolutely vote to repeal Senate Bill 4,” said Rep. Erin Zwiener, D-Driftwood.

Wymore says the provisions are necessary. Zwiener says they’re ineffective.

“There’s going to be problems in society, but we’re never going to legislate our way around every potential problem,” Wymore said.

“It’s a piece of legislation that does nothing to make our communities safer,” Zwiener quipped.

The candidates, who went head-to-head for the first time Thursday night, also polarized when it comes to gun safety.

“Would you write or support legislation at the state level to enhance background checks, restrict high-capacity magazines and institute red flag laws?” asked Rev. Jeff Thompson of the Living World Lutheran Church.

Republican Kent “Bud” Wymore is an attorney and past chair of the Hays County Republican Party. (KXAN/Tahera Rahman)

“Yes, I would support legislation on all those provisions,” Zwiener said.

“Everyone in this room has a constitutional right to have a firearm,” Wymore said.

Central Texas Interfaith is hosting another forum this Sunday for U.S. Congressional Districts 10 and 25 as well as Travis County District Attorney.

That’s at 3 pm at the University United Methodist Church on Guadalupe Street.