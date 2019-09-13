American Ninja Warriors give tour of new gym in Cedar Park ahead of grand opening

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin’s northern neighbor Cedar Park will have a new gym opening Saturday and it’s ninja friendly.

Jennifer Halla, owner of Austin Ninjas is opening doors on its second gym due to growth of the sport and ninja community in the greater Austin area. So much growth that Halla said her classes are close to being full at both locations. She’ll even add more instructors in the coming weeks.

James “The Beast” McGrath, who has competed as a ninja warrior for almost 10 years, gave KXAN a tour of the new facility. McGrath moved to Austin and is eager to show the new gym to the public.

“It’s a huge community with so many people and there’s so many different leagues, and the only place that kind of resembles (the northeast) is out here in Texas,” McGrath said. “Moving from there to here to try and help build up that community and make it even better with this amazing facility, like that really… that’s exciting to me.”

A “grand opening” sign greets visitors and athletes at the new facility.

The ceilings are higher at this location and it features an 18-foot mega wall like they have on the show.

A wall climbing mural of the Texas flag.

The new gym has many new obstacles.

The gym has obstacles for every age group.

Banners hang on the walls of the gym featuring Austin athletes who have competed on the show.

The gym is bigger than the first Austin Ninjas location in north Austin.

Ryan Stratis, who has competed on every single season of American Ninja Warrior joined us on the tour showing off some of the new obstacles.

To see new gyms like this caliber open up across the country… It’s an amazing thing. I remember back in the day, you know, gyms were just in people’s back yards. People could build what they could and to have this kind of facility… it’s an amazing chance for these kids to start at a great, early start in the sport of ninja. Ryan stratis on the opening of the cedar park gym

Stratis completed Stage 2 of Season 11 last week. He is set to appear in Stage 3 on Monday and possibly Stage 4 in the season finale of American Ninja Warrior.

We are allowed to share that this year there is a winner. Could it be Ryan? The last time someone won was Season 7.

This weekend, Austin Ninjas Cedar Park will celebrate its grand opening with a competition and an open gym featuring pros on Saturday. The competition is at 6 p.m. Meet and greets with the pro athletes are at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and Sunday at 11 a.m., and 1 p.m.



Among the pros will be James McGrath, Ryan Stratis and another guest ninja who will be competing in Stage 3 on Monday.