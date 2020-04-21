Ambushed San Marcos officers’ former police chiefs offer support

SAN MARCOS, Texas (KXAN) — KXAN has been learning more about the three San Marcos Police officers who were ambushed over the weekend — from those who worked with them.

Officer Justin Putnam was killed.

Officers Justin Mueller and Franco Stewart are still hospitalized with serious injuries.

“When you get to be the chief of police, you’re kind of the father of the family and these brave men and women are your charge,” says Howard Williams, Texas State University criminal justice lecturer.

Williams filled that role for the San Marcos Police Department for more than a decade.

Before he left the force, Williams had hired officer Justin Putnam.

“We were impressed by the fact that he did seem to be a man of integrity and dedication who understood the principle of sacrificing for the community good,” Williams remembers.

He also helped hire Justin Mueller as a dispatcher.

“He’s kind of a card. He’s got kind of a bit of a weird sense of humor about him, which I liked frankly, because I have a weird sense of humor,” Williams says.

McAllen police chief Victor Rodriguez spent three years with Officer Franco Stewart and wasn’t surprised when another department scooped him up.

“He was a smart, sharp, young person,” Rodriguez told KXAN over the phone.

Rodriguez says news of this weekend’s ambush shook his team to their core — and even more so once they found out one of their own was critically wounded.

“We were hurt in many ways. We were hurt in the fact that he lost a partner and that we lost a police officer. We were hurt in the manner that Franco Stewart, one of us, came very close to death, as well,” says Rodriguez, who worked with Officer Stewart between 2015 and 2018.

Williams says as San Marcos police mourn, they still have a job to do.

“When you lose three officers out of a group of 50, that’s a pretty good hole that you’ve got to fill all at one time. That’s a major loss,” he says. “To protect and serve comes at a cost and sometimes that cost is very dear.”

Many flags in San Marcos have been lowered Tuesday to honor fallen officer Justin Putnam.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a letter Monday night giving that permission to other cities and counties, as well.