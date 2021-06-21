Amber Alert issued for two missing Texas boys

DALLAS, Texas (KVEO/KXAN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued an Amber Alert for two missing boys in the Dallas area.

The alert was issued on Monday for 2-year old Seven Jeter and 4-year-old Curtis Jeter. Both were last seen near Highland Village Drive in Dallas around 2:30 p.m.

Seven was last seen wearing a white onesie with red and blue rockets, and Curtis was last seen wearing a white and blue onesie designed to look like an astronaut outfit.

Police are searching for Curtis Everett Jeter II, 24, who is five feet and six inches tall, and weighs around 160 pounds, in connection with the abduction. According to NBC in Dallas, police say the man believed to be connected to abduction is also wanted for murder.

CREDIT: Texas DPS

A suspect vehicle of a gray Cadillac that has body damage to the driver’s side was also included in the alert.

CREDIT: Texas DPS

Call (214) 671-4268 to report information to Dallas Police Department.