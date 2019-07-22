Amber Alert issued for North Texas girl, 10, believed to be in grave danger

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXAN) — A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 10-year-old North Texas girl who was abducted late Sunday night. Authorities believe Halley Boerner to be in grave danger.

Texas Department of Public Safety issued an alert for Halley Boerner, a 10-year-old girl described as 4’11” tall, 85 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen with William Boerner, 33. He is described as a white male, 5’9″ tall, weighing 175 pounds with red hair and brown eyes.

Boerner is driving a white, 1998, GMC Pickup Truck with plumbing logos on the side. The truck has Texas license plate number GKC8834. They were last seen in Pilot Point, Texas north of Denton, near the Oklahoma state line.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the Pilot Point Police Department at 940-536-8423 or call 911.