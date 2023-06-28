TEMPLE, Texas (KXAN) – The Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert Tuesday night for a girl abducted from Temple.

According to the alert, Temple Police are looking for Kryslee Hernandez, 7, and Amanda Guerra, 39. Police believe Hernandez is in “grave or immediate danger.”

Hernandez is white, 3 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 65 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts and carrying a backpack.

Guerra is white, 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes, according to the alert. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and shorts and was also carrying a backpack.

Amber Alert issued on June 27, 2023

Anyone with information about the abduction should call Temple Police at 254-298-5500.