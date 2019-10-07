Amber Alert issued for abducted 13-year-old in Southwest Texas

VAL VERDE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Law enforcement in Southwest Texas is searching for a 13-year-old girl who was abducted in Del Rio.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Betsabe Perez, and officials are also looking for 19-year-old Erik Diaz-Tapia in connection with her disappearance.

Perez is described as being 5’5″ and 135 lbs, with dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen with a white t-shirt and a black-and-white bandana on her head. Diaz-Tapia is 6′ and 190 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. It’s not known what he may be wearing.

Police say Diaz-Tapia is driving a red, older model four-door sedan. They say it may be a Pontiac.

Officials say Perez may be in “grave or immediate danger” and anyone with information about where she or Diaz-Tapia may be should call the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office at 830-774-7513.