Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in San Antonio

An Amber Alert is active for a 13-year-girl last seen in San Antonio on Thursday. (Courtesy of Texas DPS)

Authorities also looking for 17-year-old male in connection with abduction

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) — An Amber Alert was issued for a 13-year-old girl by San Antonio police, and authorities are also looking for a 17-year-old in connection with her abduction.

The Texas Department of Public Safety, in conjunction with the San Antonio Police Department, issued the alert at 2:28 a.m. Friday as they believe Bella Martinez is “in grave or immediate danger.”

Martinez was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 400 Hotwells Blvd. in San Antonio. She’s described by police as:

5’4″

170 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a black T-shirt with the rapper Ice Cube on it, black ripped jeans and black Crocs

An Amber Alert is active for a 13-year-girl last seen in San Antonio on Thursday. (Courtesy of Texas DPS)

Police are also trying to find Aryel Moreno, the 17-year-old male police say is connected to Martinez’s abduction. He’s described by police as:

5’6″

200 pounds

Black hair

Brown eyes

Moreno was last seen driving a gold Chevrolet Impala with a dent in the right side passenger door.

If anyone knows where they are or where they could be, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7660.