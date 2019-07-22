Amber Alert canceled after North Texas girl, 10, found safe

PILOT POINT, Texas (KXAN) — A statewide Amber Alert was issued for a 10-year-old North Texas girl late Sunday night which was lifted in the early hours of Monday morning.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued an alert for Halley Boerner who was last seen with William Boerner, 33.

At about 2 a.m., Pilot Point Police canceled the Amber Alert after she was found safe in Little Elm when police pulled over a vehicle. Officials told the NBC affiliate in Dallas that Boerner surrendered peacefully and was arrested.