AMBER ALERT: Bexar Co. depuites looking for suspect in abduction of 2-year-old girl

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Amber Alert has been issued as Bexar County deputies are looking for a 2-year-old girl and a person in connection with her abduction.

Deputies are looking for 49-year-old Sherry Lee McGill, and police believe she’s connected with the abduction of 2-year-old Aurora Lee Lopez.

McGill and Lopez’s last known whereabouts were in the 8500 block of Tuxford in San Antonio at 12:50 a.m. Friday. McGill is a white woman, 5-foot-8, 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

McGill is driving a black 2012 Honda Accord with Texas license plates KTR2989.

Lopez is described as a Hispanic girl with brown hair and brown eyes. Law enforcement officials believe she is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information on the abduction, please call the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.