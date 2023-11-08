HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Although Hays Consolidated Independent School District said the mold is gone inside Hemphill Elementary School, classes will not resume until Monday, the district said Wednesday.

In an update to Hemphill parents Wednesday, the district said it would take the remainder of the week “until the school is ready for students.”

Last week, mold was discovered in 13 classrooms, and classes were originally supposed to start back on Thursday. Now that the mold is gone, staff is working to finish up plumbing work and moving furniture back to nearly every classroom on the campus, according to the district.

Hays CISD said it will continue offering meal services for students until then.