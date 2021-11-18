Already in the spirit? Help send thousands of holiday cards to US soldiers

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge Woman who sends Christmas cards to soldiers around the world needs your help.

Every year since 2018, Marlys Halbeisen has written and sent out thousands of Christmas cards each year.

An organization usually helps with postage costs. This year, that organization has informed the widow they can no longer donate funds. Halbeisen estimates it will cost about $6,000 this year, much of which she pays out of her own pocket.

The 79-year-old was inspired by a U.S. Air Force Band concert she went to a few years back, along with her late husband, Don, who served in the Korean War.

“I don’t expect to get a card back,” she said. “They’re busy protecting our country.”

If you would like to help, please see this GoFundMe.