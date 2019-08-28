Almost 2,000 pounds of chicken salad products recalled from H-E-B for mislabeled allergens

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KXAN) — A San Antonio company, Bakkavor Foods USA, is recalling almost 2,000 pounds of chicken salad products from H-E-B stores due to what they say was misbranding and undeclared allergens.

According to the USDA, the recalled products contained pecans, a well-known allergen, which was not declared on the label.

The product is labeled as “Simply Eat H-E-B Meal Simple Curry Chicken Salad” in 12 ounce plastic containers. The recalled batch was produced on August 20, and has a best by date of August 28. They will also show an establishment number “P-46445” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says there have been no reported cases yet of adverse reactions caused by the product. The mislabeling was discovered by the company during a review of production records.

Anyone with concerns or questions about the recall can call Bakkavor Foods at (262) 271-1522.