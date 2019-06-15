Alleged stalker arrested, accused of trying to break into apartment complex

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly attempting to break into an apartment in north Austin. The victim said the suspect had been stalking her mother for about two to three weeks.

Austin police responded to a call of a “Prowler Hotshot” at the Limestone Canyon Apartment Complex on Walnut Park Crossing around 1:02 a.m. The caller said a suspect described as a large light skinned black man was kicking on her front door.

The caller told police she lived at the apartment with her mother, and that her mom “had a stalker”, who looked like the man trying to break in.

When police arrived on the scene, they found a black Honda Accord with its lights on in front of the apartment. According to police, the suspect fled in the Honda after the officer turned his emergency lights on.

The suspect allegedly fled from the officer until he was trapped in a dead-end area in the apartment complex. Police say the man tried to get out of the area by maneuvering around the officer’s patrol vehicle, but failed to do so.

Eventually, the officer says he was able to disable the suspect’s car as he tried to drive around him.

The suspect was told to “put his hands up,” according to the officer, but he did not comply. Eventually, more officers arrived at the apartment complex to help detain the suspect.

According to the affidavit, the man resisted arrest and a taser was deployed to subdue him. Police report that a four inch folding blade was found on the suspect, identified as 39-year-old Patrick Cardell.

During an interview with police, the victim said her mom’s brother was married to Cardell’s sister. She said her mom knew him for about 10 years, but in the last few weeks, Cardell became “obsessed” with her.

The victim stated that Cardell would follow her mom to her place of work and would repeatedly show up at her apartment. The victim said Cardell had previously threatened to kill her mother.

According to investigators, the front door of the victim’s apartment had sustained a large dent and was marked with foot prints.

Cardell was arrested on charges of evading in a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and attempted burglary of a residence. His bond is currently set at $4,000.