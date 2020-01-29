All UT undergrad travel to China suspended; Austin officials monitoring Wuhan coronavirus outbreak

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin has suspended undergraduate student travel to China amidst the coronavirus outbreak, Sonia Feigenbaum, the senior vice provost for global engagement at UT, said Wednesday.

“Our top priority is to support the health, safety, and security of our community and remain vigilant during this evolving health crisis,” she said in a press release. “We are prepared to make adjustments to our approach as circumstances warrant and are hopeful that conditions will improve for our activities to resume in China.”

As a result of the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus, the university has placed China on its restricted regions list and labeled it as “high risk,” the university said.

UT officials said they’re going to work with students currently planning to enroll in programs in China, and their colleges and schools, to either relocate their international experience to another country or come back to Austin.

Only essential travel for graduate students, faculty and staff will be approved by the university.

Austin Public Health monitoring the outbreak

Chinese health officials announced Wednesday at least 170 people have died. That’s up 40 from Tuesday.

Right now, more than 7,700 people in China are confirmed sick.

Austin Public Health said it’s monitoring the outbreak closely.

It wrote in a city memo:

“APH in coordination with the CDC, Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and regional and local public health and health care agencies, continue to monitor the outbreak, conduct disease surveillance, and investigate suspected Persons Under Investigation (PUI). APH is also providing guidance to health care providers on reporting, testing, specimen collection, and infection control practices to ensure that response actions follow those of CDC and DSHS.”

APH said it’s going to brief city and county officials Thursday, but the agency emphasized risk of Wuhan coronavirus remains low for the general public.

Health screenings at airports

The Centers for Disease Control has now expanded health screenings to 20 airports. Three are in Texas — Dallas, Houston and El Paso.

Austin-Bergstrom Internationl Airport’s Bryce Dubee explained those airports have direct flights to China or they’re “ports of entry,” meaning people flying from China, if they have stops in other countries, will likely fly through those airports to enter the United States.

Many of those “port of entry” cities have flights to Austin.

Still, if anyone who came from China ends up in Austin after their initial flight to the U.S., Dubee said, “Travelers who would be coming through would have to go through a port of entry, whether that’s on either of the coast or any of the other major airports that are on the CDC list, so they would’ve been screened well before arriving in Austin.”

He went on to explain, “We always have communicable disease plans in place for all types of things. We also are in the middle of flu season, so we do have plans in place for monitoring communicable diseases at the airport.”

Dubee said they’re monitoring travel advisories and keeping a close eye on what the CDC is saying about the virus. “At the end of the day, passenger safety is always our number one priority,” he told KXAN. “Whether it is something involving diseases, we work hand in hand with all of our state, local, federal health officials on all of that.”