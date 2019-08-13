ALERT: 13-year-old abducted and in danger, Montgomery PD reports

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KXAN) — The Montgomery Police Department is alerting people across Texas of a 13-year-old reportedly abducted and in grave/immediate danger.
Kiah Miller is described as:
- Black female
- 5’7″
- about 110 pounds
- brown hair
- brown eyes
- last seen wearing a red long sleeve hoodie
- black workout pants with red stripes
- blue backpack
Police are also looking for Leola Morris, 61, a black female described as:
- 5’6″ in height
- 162 pounds
- brown hair
- brown eyes
- one leg
Morris is suspected to be connected to Miller’s abduction, according to MPD.
If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at (936) 597-4291.