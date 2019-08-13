ALERT: 13-year-old abducted and in danger, Montgomery PD reports

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KXAN) — The Montgomery Police Department is alerting people across Texas of a 13-year-old reportedly abducted and in grave/immediate danger.

Kiah Miller is described as:

Black female

5’7″

about 110 pounds

brown hair

brown eyes

last seen wearing a red long sleeve hoodie

black workout pants with red stripes

blue backpack

Police are also looking for Leola Morris, 61, a black female described as:

5’6″ in height

162 pounds

brown hair

brown eyes

one leg

Leola Morris (Texas DPS)

Morris is suspected to be connected to Miller’s abduction, according to MPD.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at (936) 597-4291.