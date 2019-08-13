ALERT: 13-year-old abducted and in danger, Montgomery PD reports

(KXAN/DPS)

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KXAN) — The Montgomery Police Department is alerting people across Texas of a 13-year-old reportedly abducted and in grave/immediate danger.

Kiah Miller is described as:

  • Black female
  • 5’7″
  • about 110 pounds
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • last seen wearing a red long sleeve hoodie
  • black workout pants with red stripes
  • blue backpack

Police are also looking for Leola Morris, 61, a black female described as:

  • 5’6″ in height
  • 162 pounds
  • brown hair
  • brown eyes
  • one leg
Leola Morris (Texas DPS)

Morris is suspected to be connected to Miller’s abduction, according to MPD.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at (936) 597-4291.

