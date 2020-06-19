Texas Cases | Central Texas Cases | COVID-19 Case Tracker | Latest News | Stay-at-home Resources | Restaurants Map | Workforce Complaints | Nursing Homes | Feed Central Texas | Report a News Tip

Alamo Drafthouse Cinemas will require face masks inside their theaters when they reopen

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an announcement on Twitter, Alamo Drafthouse will require face masks inside its theaters when they reopen.

Many theaters across the country closed in March as a precaution to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In April, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced retailers, restaurants and movie theaters could reopen May 1 at 25% capacity but, several chose to remain closed. With summer here, some believe new movies might encourage more theaters to open.

Alamo Drafthouse has not yet given a date for when they plan to reopen.

