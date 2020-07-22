AISD will give parents a look at ‘a day in the life’ of students during Wednesday meeting

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents across Central Texas continue to feel uncertain as the new school year quickly approaches. Austin Independent School District will host virtual information sessions starting Wednesday to discuss its reopening plan.

Wednesday’s meeting will focus on virtual learning. Thursday, district leaders will address in-classroom learning. The virtual information sessions will offer parents a look a “day in the life” of students.

“We’re really trying to give families and staff a sense of what it’s going to be like,” Ali Ghilarducci, the district’s community engagement and external communications at Austin ISD said.

The district will lay out the schedule for when students will work with teachers and when they will work on their own.





Some of the Sample Schedules AISD has released in its Reopening Plan. (Source: AISD)

Ghilarducci said she understands why some parents may have reservations following the spring semester, but she said the district has had months to prepare and they’re ready.

“Something big that we want our families to understand is that we’ve been preparing all summer and the online experience is going to be far more robust and engaging than what families may have experienced in the spring,” she explained.

She said she understands learning options are some of the parents’ biggest concerns. The district will offer both virtual learning and in-classroom learning once it is safe.

Once students are allowed to return, some of the safety protocols require students and staff to wear masks, have temperature checks and have an isolation space ready for students who do not pass their health screening or become ill.

AISD plans to live stream the virtual information session. Parents can submit questions through the online app Padlet in advance or during the meeting. District leaders ask parents to rate the questions, so they can answer the top questions first.