AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD is still looking to fill special education teacher positions. This comes as the Texas Education Agency plans to implement a conservator team for the special education department.

Austin ISD was given until April 17 to appeal the decision, and the district tells KXAN it will reveal their decision Monday.

The TEA outlined plans to implement a conservator management team to improve Austin ISD’s special education services. This decision comes after the TEA investigation into the school district backlog of special education evaluations.

The most recent data from the end of January showed AISD was behind on nearly 1,800 special education evaluations, including initial and re-evaluations– which the district needs to do in order to identify students with disabilities and children who need additional support or services.

In February, KXAN spoke with newly-appointed interim superintendent Matias Segura, at that time he said the district was meeting with TEA staff about the backlog regularly over the course of the year. Segura said the district’s biggest challenge is maintaining enough staff to complete the evaluations.

“I have noticed some changes on the district level that are starting to trend in the right direction. We do have a school board and interim superintendent who seem to recognize the severity and urgency of the problem and seem to be more proactive and less reactive,” said Eric Ramos who was a special education teacher in the district.

Right now, AISD is offering a $5,000 per year stipend for special education classroom teachers. Filling these positions has been more challenging, not only in AISD, but other districts around Central Texas. This Saturday, the district will hold a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon at the Austin Convention Center.