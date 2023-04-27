AUSTIN (KXAN) — For years, teachers in Austin Independent School District have been working to get a pay increase, but will it happen?

On Thursday, members from Education Austin, which is the union representing AISD employees, rallied outside AISD headquarters, chanting and telling stories about why salaries need to increase.

”A lot of our teachers are working two to three jobs, a lot of TAs and other positions are working two to three jobs just to make ends meet,” said Denise Hankins, a TA in AISD.

Teachers, custodians, special education teachers and many other employees showed up to the board meeting to show support for a compensation package that would impact them all.

”I think that is something that absolutely needs to be addressed or we will see teachers not sign their contracts,” said Taylor Cavin.

For months Education Austin president Ken Zarifis has been meeting with the district. He said AISD and Education Austin have agreed on a compensation plan.

”Seven percent– that is the highest raise teachers have ever received in this district,” Zarifis said.

It also includes a $4 flat raise for all classified positions and an increase to stipends for bilingual and special education teachers.

The vote will be held in about two weeks, but Zarifis said he feels confident the board will make the right decision.

“I am very confident with this vote, I am very confident with where we are going,” he said. “You don’t become the highest paid district in Central Texas without pushing the envelope and taking a risk.”

Discussion about the compensation plan will continue at the next board meeting and a decision could be made in May.

Three compensation plans were presented at Thursday’s meeting, you can find the presentation here.