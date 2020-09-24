LIVE: AISD superintendent providing update on in-person learning opportunities

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District will provide more information Thursday on in-person learning opportunities.

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde will make the new information available at 11:30 a.m. during a virtual briefing with reporters. She is expected to speak on in-person learning, as the district prepares to welcome students back to campuses on Oct. 5.

In an email Wednesday, Elizalde noted that there had been conversations about shifting the in-person learning to a later date, but she said after talking to families and staff the district will keep the October 5 campus phase-in schedule.

“When we have had the opportunity to assess our effectiveness at limiting the spread of COVID-19 on-campus, we will revisit the possibility of allowing students to change classrooms throughout the day,” Elizalde said. “This approach will allow us to confirm safety protocols are working before taking further steps toward in-person school as we know it.”

KXAN will provide a live stream of the superintendent’s remarks in this story as well as on the KXAN News Facebook page.