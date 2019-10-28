AISD set to vote on new sex-ed curriculum Monday

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Monday Austin Independent School District’s board is set to vote on the controversial new sex-education curriculum.

The proposed curriculum spans grades three through eight. Under the new curriculum, for the first time, the district will teach students about gender identity and sexual orientation. The lessons will also help kids identify an adult they can trust; plus talk to them about options if they get pregnant, and seventh graders would learn how to use a condom.

These topics have led to some public discussions in the past. Supporters and opposers have made it clear they will be in attendance Monday ahead of the vote.

Local supporters include Informed Parents of Austin, a group of AISD parents advocating for “policies in the Austin Independent School District that pertain to the LGBTQ community.” The group’s mission also includes “removing anti-bullying and equality policies from AISD.”

Matt Shead is part of the group’s executive team and believes the proposed curriculum creates an inclusive environment and informs students on what to expect.

“I think it’s really important that our sex-ed curriculum talks about the biology of our body parts, what’s coming down the line when we hit puberty, healthy communication and outline what a healthy relationship looks like,” he said.

Shead said these conversations are already taking place in his household and would like for everyone to be on the same page.

“I want to know the administration, teachers, parents all have the same language that we are using to talk about these things to minimize confusion,” he added.

Opposers have been very vocal about where they stand. KXAN spoke with Carol Ayala with Concerned Parents of Texas about her opposition to the changes to the district’s sex-ed curriculum in September.

“It is important for the children because they should know when we send them to school, that parents are actually sending them to read, write, and to do math,” said Ayala. “To educate them academically. That’s exactly what I was hired to do. Was to teach them. Not to moralize them or demoralize them, as in this case.”

While not everyone is against sex-ed in the classroom, some parents like MJ Alvardo believe some of the subject matter is not age-appropriate.

“I’m concerned because the curriculum is very advanced and some parents feel that it is not age-appropriate,” she said. “It introduces and normalizes advance sexual behaviors to children at a very young age and perhaps places ideas in their mind that might not have been there before and can potentially lead to some early and unhealthy sexual behaviors.”

AISD leaders said despite what the board decides Monday, parents will have the option to opt their children out from the sex-ed curriculum lessons.

“Please take the time to look at the lessons to make a decision about what’s right for you and your family and your child,” Kathy Ryan, the director of academics at the district said.

Ryan said while the district is working on overhauling its current curriculum, she said the board has already approved the scope and sequence, “these are just lessons that align with that scope and sequence.”

Ryan also said the district will make abstinence a priority.

“That is what we are talking about first,” Ryan said. “On lessons where that topic may come up it is something where the teacher will be talking about first upfront — abstinence is the best policy.”

The new curriculum, if approved Monday, could be taught as early as May 2020.