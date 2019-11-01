AISD set to release new version of School Changes proposal, list of possible school closures

AUSTIN (KXAN) ⁠— After weeks of meeting with parents, Austin Independent School District leaders have made changes to their plans to close and consolidate schools. The district plans to release the details Monday afternoon.

The proposal would include changes they can make happen next school year 2020-21 and a list of scenarios for future consideration.

District officials said these changes will include which schools to close.

In a letter to parents this week from AISD Superintendent Dr. Paul Cruz, he writes, “we are committed to spending our limited resources wisely by investing in people and programs — not on empty seats and costly repairs to aging buildings,” adding, “my team and I believe deeply that no change at all is not an option.”

That means AISD parents can expect to see some schools end up on the chopping block. The original plan targeted a dozen schools for closure or consolidation including Joslin, Palm, Dawson, Metz, Maplewood, Pease, Sims, Brooke, Ridgetop and Pecan Springs elementaries, Webb Middle School and Sadler Means Young Women’s Leadership Academy.

Dr. Cruz also mentioned employment in his letter stating staff in good standing in the affected schools are guaranteed a job.

The school board is expected to vote on this new proposal on Nov. 18.