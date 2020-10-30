AISD reports no clusters or evidence of COVID-19 spread in schools

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Officials with the Austin Independent School District say its protocols to limit the spread of COVID-19 in schools is working.

In its “Open for Learning” newsletter, officials say the district hasn’t had clusters or evidence of spread within schools as the fourth week of in-person learning concludes. The district will allow any student who wants to return to school to do so starting Monday.

Officials are encouraging families to stay vigilant and keep up current practices to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We encourage you and your family to keep these practices up — both in and out of our school spaces — so our students may continue to learn in the environment that best meets their needs and works for families,” the newsletter reads.

Officials also said the district’s COVID-19 dashboard will be updated daily, rather than weekly, and data is available at every AISD campus, its Central Office and other facilities.

The dashboard has new cases in AISD at 10, eight students and two staff members, with 68 total positives cases since Sept. 8. There have been 10 more COVID-19 cases in employees than students since then, 36 versus 26. The remaining six cases are classified as “other” on the dashboard, meaning the people who tested positive fall outside the student or employee designation.