AISD releases dates and times for school closure proposals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD has released a list of times for seven meetings held around the district this fall to discuss possible school closings.
The district did not reveal the locations for any of the meetings.
|Sept. 28
|12-2 p.m.
|Districtwide
|Sept. 30
|6-8 p.m.
|Webb MS, Northeast HS, Ridgetop ES, Reilly ES
|Oct. 1
|6-8 p.m.
|Brooke ES, Govalle MS, Linder ES, Pease ES, Zavala ES, Metz ES, Sanchez ES
|Oct. 3
|6-8 p.m.
|
Maplewood ES, Campbell ES, Blackshear ES
|Oct. 8
|6-8 p.m.
|
Sadler Means YWLA, Garcia YMLA, Pecan Springs ES, Winn ES, Sims ES, Norman ES
|Oct. 9
|6-8 p.m.
|Joslin ES, Dawson ES, St. Elmo ES, Galindo ES
|Oct. 10
|6-8 p.m.
|Palm ES, Perez ES, Langford ES, Covington MS
The district is also giving you a chance to provide feedback on the preliminary options by taking part in what the district calls ThoughtExchanges.