AISD releases dates and times for school closure proposals

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD has released a list of times for seven meetings held around the district this fall to discuss possible school closings.

The district did not reveal the locations for any of the meetings.

Sept. 2812-2 p.m.Districtwide
Sept. 306-8 p.m. Webb MS, Northeast HS, Ridgetop ES, Reilly ES
Oct. 16-8 p.m. Brooke ES, Govalle MS, Linder ES, Pease ES, Zavala ES, Metz ES, Sanchez ES
Oct. 36-8 p.m.
Maplewood ES, Campbell ES, Blackshear ES
Oct. 86-8 p.m.
Sadler Means YWLA,  Garcia YMLA, Pecan Springs ES, Winn ES, Sims ES, Norman ES
Oct. 96-8 p.m. Joslin ES, Dawson ES, St. Elmo ES, Galindo ES
Oct. 106-8 p.m. Palm ES, Perez ES, Langford ES, Covington MS

The district is also giving you a chance to provide feedback on the preliminary options by taking part in what the district calls ThoughtExchanges.

