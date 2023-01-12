AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin ISD is already discussing next year’s budget as new board members and a new interim superintendent join the district.

On Thursday, the AISD Board of Trustees discussed the district’s biggest priorities, which included staffing and teacher pay.

About 80% of the current budget goes towards compensation and AISD Chief Financial Officer Ed Ramos said there will still be a focus on keeping teachers in the district.

“Ultimately, staff compensation and teacher pay will be a high priority because of the labor market in the Austin area,” said Ramos. “Many teachers are leaving the profession, so that is a challenge. So we as a district are committed to investing with our employees and making sure we give them a competitive wage for next school year.”

Over the next several months AISD will hold community meetings to hear from the community as well as staff.

The final budget will be approved in June, but Ramos said these early discussions are key in making sure all priorities are met.

Board members also discussed prioritizing school safety on campuses, special education staffing and mental health services.

On June 23, 2022 The the AISD board approved the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2023 General Fund Budget of $1.68 billion.