AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District board of trustees is made up of seven single-member districts with two at large positions. This year, districts 1, 4, 6, and 7 and the trustee at-large for position 9 are open. District 7 only has one candidate running.

If elected, board members will be in charge of choosing the next superintendent, setting district policies, and voting on a budget and they may call for a bond or tax rate election.

AISD has provided a map of each district on its website which shows each candidate running.

District 1 Candidates

Roxanne Evans

Candace Hunter

District 4 Candidates

Kathryn Whitley Chu

Clint Small

District 6 Candidates

Andrew Gonzales

Geronimo Rodriguez (Incumbent)

District 7 Candidate

David Kauffman

At Large Position 9

Arati Singh (Incumbent)

Heather Toolin