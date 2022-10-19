AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Independent School District board of trustees is made up of seven single-member districts with two at large positions. This year, districts 1, 4, 6, and 7 and the trustee at-large for position 9 are open. District 7 only has one candidate running.
If elected, board members will be in charge of choosing the next superintendent, setting district policies, and voting on a budget and they may call for a bond or tax rate election.
AISD has provided a map of each district on its website which shows each candidate running.
District 1 Candidates
Roxanne Evans
Candace Hunter
District 4 Candidates
Kathryn Whitley Chu
Clint Small
District 6 Candidates
Andrew Gonzales
Geronimo Rodriguez (Incumbent)
District 7 Candidate
David Kauffman
At Large Position 9
Arati Singh (Incumbent)
Heather Toolin