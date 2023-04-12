Austin ISD is taking steps to help teachers find more affordable housing.

“In AISD we have an exclusive deal with the Austin Apartment Association,” said Arnoldo Gutierrez, assistant superintendent of human capital with Austin ISD.

In a partnership announced on KXAN, the school district is working with the Austin Apartment Association to find apartments that will offer incentives for teachers.

“From discounted rates, to waving some fees,” said Gutierrez. “It is something that is exclusive for our teachers in Austin ISD.”

Austin ISD Trustee Candace Hunter says she knows the struggles teachers face when it comes to finding affordable housing in Austin.

“Our schools are in the core (of the city),” said Hunter. “So that is east, northeast, southeast and central Austin where those areas are rapidly gentrifying which is putting those rents into the stratosphere.”

Lyndsay Hanes with the Austin Apartment Association says when AISD approached them they started reaching out to their members to see who could offer incentives to teachers.

“As of today we have about 60 communities that have decided to participate and most of those are with some pretty substantial incentives for teachers,” said Hanes.

Century Plaza near the Hancock Center is one of the communities that will be available. They will be offering up to 1 month of rent free, no application fee and a deposit alternative program. which allows renters to pay the deposit off monthly.

“We want to be able to have our teachers live in the communities where they work,” said Hunter.

The Austin Apartment Association says it hopes to add even more apartments to the list soon.

Details are still being worked out. KXAN hopes to sit down soon with Austin ISD to find out more information.