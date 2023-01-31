AUSTIN (KXAN) — As of Tuesday evening, the runways at Austin Bergstrom International Airport had not iced over, said Communications Director Sam Haynes.

Airport staff did, however, have to shut down exit ramps in the Blue Garage on levels 3-6 because of ice.

“We expect to see more as airline operations continue to be affected by weather at other airports, causing trickle down disruptions that lead to canceled and delayed flights in and out of AUS,” Haynes said in an email statement Tuesday.

While crews kept an eye on what issues this week’s ice will have on the air – other staff worked to keep people safe walking from their cars to the gates and vice versa.

The de-icing team, Haynes said, continues to treat walkways and ramps. The airport also has staff on hand to help travelers jumpstart their cars if their batteries have died.

KXAN is getting an update from airport personnel later this evening. Check back for updates.