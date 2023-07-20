AUSTIN (KXAN) — Aircraft play a critical role in fighting fires, from pinpointing fire hot spots to water drops, and with wildfire season in full swing these crews are staying busy.

“We have definitely had an uptick in our fires already,” said Justin Soulier with Travis County’s STAR Flight. “We have responded to four this week alone.”

Planes and helicopters have helped fight recent fires in Llano County and Hays County.

“This is a bambi bucket, this is the big orange bucket you see hanging underneath the helicopter,” Soulier said.

STAR Flight crews help respond to air rescues, transport patients from hospital to hospital, and they help respond to fires. Currently they have three helicopters.

“Often times star flight will be an initial response to the area while the other resources are being mobilized,” Soulier said.

When a fire call comes in and aircraft is needed, you can usually also find the The Texas A&M Forest Service responding as well.

“Aircraft are being used more and more as we get hotter and dryer and the fuels are drying out,” said Buster Robinson with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Robinson said aircraft are needed, especially when terrain can pose a problem to ground crews.

“There are areas that are extremely dangerous to get ground personnel into, so the nice thing about aircraft is we can hit just about any geographic terrain,” said Robinson.

When crews get a call they come up with a plan of attack. Some planes are used to map the area, while others scope out nearby water sources to refill.

“We will sometimes work with landowners if there is a stock pond or retention pond on their property that is close by that we can use.,” Soulier said.

With more fires expected this wildfire season, crews with both STAR Flight and The Texas A&M Forrest Services expect to be extra busy, but their ready for any call.

“They (aircraft) are really a game changer,” Robinson said.