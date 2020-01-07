Airbnb guest claims host entered Austin condo while she was in bed with husband

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s advertised as a great location, a unique experience, offering privacy.

However, Kelsey Dominguez said she and her husband Roy ended their stay at an Austin Airbnb feeling violated.

Last month, the couple was heading home from McAllen to Fort Worth, when they decided to pull over and stay the night in the West Campus neighborhood.

Dominguez paid $117 for the condo, with the promise that she, Roy, and their dog would be the only ones staying there.

However not long after the couple turned in for the night and Roy fell asleep, Dominguez said she heard a disturbance.

“I hear people entering the apartment and I freeze in the bed,” she said. “I can tell that she’s a host because she’s kind of scoping out the living room, she’s like, ‘Oh yeah, all their stuff is everywhere.’“

Dominguez believes her uninvited and unannounced host stayed the night.

“I couldn’t even go to the restroom, I was scared to move all night,” she said. “I didn’t know who was out there.”

Dominguez filed a complaint with Airbnb, but to her surprise, an Airbnb employee responded in part, “Based on my investigation I wasn’t able to confirm a violation of our Community Standards or Terms of Service… we cannot issue you a refund upon our investigations.”

The condo’s owner tells KXAN Dominguez never entered the unit, and that a cleaning crew found no evidence anyone stayed.

However, Dominguez provided KXAN with videos that appear to show her husband and dog inside the condo, matching photos of the unit posted on Airbnb’s website.

Monday an Airbnb spokesperson said the company hadn’t seen the videos of the Dominguez family inside the condo before.

After watching them, Airbnb decided to reopen the investigation.

The host currently has 23 Airbnb listings in Austin.

“I won’t ever be staying at an Airbnb again, because I respect my privacy, I want to be comfortable, I want to be safe,” Dominguez said.