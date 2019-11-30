Ahead of Small Business Saturday, local owners close up shop

Stasey announced he’s closing his shop. Between rising taxes at his old property and more big box competition now, Stasey says it’s difficult to keep a small business afloat in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — Tomorrow marks Small Business Saturday, where the public is encouraged to support local business owners.

The Austin Chamber of Commerce says the cost to run a small business here is two percent below the national average for things like wages, energy and taxes.

But it also says affordability is becoming a bigger problem.

“Things happen, there’s a new adventure always, you know,” says Mickey Stasey, who owns South Austin Optical.

After more than 33 years as a small business owner in Austin, Stasey is throwing in the towel.

He posted the announcement to his Facebook page this week.

“I don’t really see another way out but to just have another business take over my files and my phone number,” Stasey says.

The new owner of his South Austin property needs Stasey’s space.

Stasey was driven out of his previous store just three years ago.

He spent three decades there but says rising property taxes finally forced him out.

“Taxes or rent is finally going to squeeze you out because there’s not enough profit to overcome what you’ve got going out the door,” Stasey says.

He says big box competitors are also becoming increasingly difficult to beat.

“I’m not blaming it all on them but there is definitely a challenge,” Stasey says.

That’s why new business owners Mercedes Jellison and Julian Lamb decided to start with a franchise.

“We’re kind of a rag-tag group here, a mom and pop operation just because we didn’t walk into this with the traditional amount of capital you should have coming into the retail industry,” Lamb says.

They landed in South Austin after seeing high sticker prices downtown.

“I think there’s still room for us as a small business to build more of a reputation,” Jellison says.

Stasey hopes more people buy local, so that other small business owners don’t find themselves in his situation.

“For a small business, everybody matters,” he says.