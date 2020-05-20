Agents thwart 6 smuggling attempts, seize $430,000 worth of marijuana

Over the weekend, agents seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana, arrested two men, and seized one truck connected to a smuggling attempt. (CBP)

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Drug runners abandoned more than 500 pounds of marijuana during the weekend near the South Texas-Mexico border.

Starting Friday, U.S. Border Patrol agents from the Rio Grande Valley Sector interrupted six smuggling attempts, arrested two men, and seized a truck, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a news release, calling it a “busy weekend.”

Late Sunday night, agents assigned to the Weslaco Station were near Hidalgo, Texas, when they observed several individuals running south toward the Rio Grande. Agents searched the area and discovered more than 142 pounds of marijuana abandoned in hay bale storage shed. The drugs were worth an estimated $113,000.

On Sunday evening, agents from the Rio Grande City station found 68 pounds of marijuana worth $54,000 in an abandoned house in La Rosita, Texas.

During a secondary inspection, agents found 114 pounds of marijuana in a hidden compartment of a truck's toolbox.

On Sunday afternoon, a drug-sniffing dog alerted agents to a GMC pickup attempting to cross the Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias. During a secondary inspection, agents found 114 pounds of marijuana in a hidden compartment of the truck’s toolbox. Agents arrested the man and seized the vehicle. The marijuana is valued at over $91,000.

A few minutes before that, agents from the Weslaco Station responded to a reported drug-smuggling attempt near Pharr, Texas. When agents arrived, several suspected drug smugglers hiding in the dense brush abandoned the marijuana and ran off into Mexico. Agents recovered five bundles of marijuana weighing more than 116 pounds and valued at over $93,000.

On Friday night, agents responded to two drug-smuggling attempts in Brownsville, Texas.

The first involved agents from the Fort Brown Station, who observed two drug smugglers walking north of the Rio Grande. As agents attempted to arrest them, the smugglers abandoned two bundles and ran off. Agents searched the area and found 50 pounds of marijuan a valued at $40,000. Agents also arrested a Mexican national.

Two hours later, agents spotted two smugglers drop the bundles of marijuana and flee to Mexico. While searching for additional subjects, agents found 49 pounds of marijuana valued at more than $39,000.

