Austin (KXAN) — An agency that supports the loved ones of fallen responders waits to be of service to the family of an Austin police officer killed while responding to a hostage situation early Saturday morning.

The Austin Police Department has identified the officer as Senior Police Officer Jorge Pastore, who joined APD in 2019 and served on several special teams. He is survived by his wife, two stepsons, parents and two sisters.

The 100 Club of Central Texas provides financial and emotional support for families of emergency responders that have been killed or critically injured in the line of duty.

Eleysa Richards, an assistant director of the organization, said it is aware and waiting to be contacted by the department for its services.

“We’re kind of in a holding pattern as we wait for the department and the families to be ready to receive us. As soon as they’re ready, we’ll provide them with the financial support and all of our contact information so that they know they can reach out to us,” Richards said.

Richards said the financial support the 100 Club provides is often used for covering necessities like rent and groceries. She said the agency also reaches out on special occasions like holidays, birthdays and graduations, when a loss may feel particularly heavy.

“You wish that there was something you could do to prevent the loss, but instead since we can’t do that, we’re going to make sure that the family feels the love and support of those around them,” Richards said.

Richards said the 100 Club of Central Texas has been called to help after four deaths of emergency responders.

She said the latest case was that of Sgt. Joshua Lee Clouse of the Cameron Police Department in Milam County. He was killed after a shootout with a suspect this past spring. The agency serves Bastrop, Bell, Hays, Milam, Travis and Williamson counties.